Alston Named SEC Defensive Player of the Week

Texas A&M senior Briana Alston was named the SEC Soccer Defensive Player of the Week following the Aggies’ 1-0-1 weekend, the league announced Monday.

With Texas A&M’s defensive corps ravaged by injury, Alston took control as the center back, playing all 200 minutes on the week as the Aggies tied Alabama (1-1) and earned a road win at Auburn (1-0). She anchored a backline that held opponents to just five shots-on-goal with the lone goal of the week coming on an own goal.

On Sunday, with the defensive trio of Jordan Hill, Grace Piper and Karlina Sample unavailable for action, Alston keyed an A&M defense that held Auburn to just three shots-on-goal and posted the Aggies’ 10th shutout of the season.

On the season, Alston has played in all 15 matches, including 13 starts. She leads the Aggie field players in minutes played with 1,216.

For her career, Alston has 55 Aggie caps, including 52 starts. She has three career assists, all logged in 2018.

The Aggies return to action Friday when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 7:30 p.m. contest at Ellis Field.