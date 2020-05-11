American hockey league cancels rest of season

The American Hockey League has canceled the rest of its season because of the coronavirus pandemic.

President and CEO David Andrews says, “the resumption and completion of the 2019-20 season is not feasible in light of current conditions.”

The league’s board of governors made that determination in a conference call Friday.

The AHL suspended its season on March 12 after the NHL did. The league hopes to be back next season but that is in jeopardy if sports must be played in empty arenas.