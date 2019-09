Anderson-Shiro (4-0) fly's on past Brazos Christian (2-2) with a score of 46 to 0. Anderson-Shiro stays undefeated in week 4 of the season.

Anderson-Shiro will be on the road next week to Granger Tx. This game is set kick-off on Friday, September 27th at 7 pm.

Brazos Christian will stay at home and host Northside HomeSchool. This game is set to kick-off on Friday, September 27 at 7 pm.