The Anderson-Shiro girls basketball team beat Hempstead 64-27 Tuesday night at Owl Gym.

The Lady Owls got off to a 19-9 halftime lead. Anderson-Shiro then held Hempstead to just two field goals in the third quarter. Several Lady Cats fouled out and the Lady Owls rolled in the fourth quarter to a 64-27 victory.

Anderson-Shiro stays perfect in district play and will be at Harmony High School this Friday.

Hempstead will host Trinity on Friday.