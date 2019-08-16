Anderson-Shiro Owls: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Anderson-Shiro Owls made huge strides in their second season under Brad Hodges, jumping from no wins to six and reaching the playoffs for the first time since 2015.

Their season opening victory over Rosebud-Lott snapped a 21-game losing streak. Hodges said, “The best part of the season was reaching the 3A playoffs for the first time in school history. Overcoming youth and inexperience was a big challenge.”

Anderson-Shiro has high hopes as they enter the season, welcoming back 12 players that started on offense, defense or both sides of the ball a year ago.

The Owl offense will once again lean heavily on running back Zacarrius Haynes, quarterback Cole Werner and lineman Zane Moriarty who are all three-year starters.

Also watch out for receiver Ca’Darrius Williams who Hodges says, “Possesses tools to make any play.” Chad Roebuck returns to lead the defense.

Hodges says, “He is our defensive MVP entering his senior season and is a disruptive force on the line.” Safety Chalon Pratt, defensive end Kelvin Adair and linebacker Landon Stem, the teams’ leading returning tackler, are all three-year starters who will make a difference in the Owls’ 4-3 attack.

Be on the lookout for lineman Shyheim Jones as well, who Hodges says has great speed and strength. While defending state champion Newton is the unquestioned district favorite heading into the season, the Owls and Corrigan-Camden will likely battle for the second seed from 12-3A Division II in the playoffs.

Hodges says, “Newton will compete for another state championship and will be our toughest game. Long travel will be something we have to overcome. We look to take another step forward with a fairly young program by building on the success last season.”