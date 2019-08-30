Anderson-Shiro beats Rosebud-Lott 32-0 in home opener

Anderson-Shiro battled the Rosebud-Lott Cougars Friday night in Grimes County.

Anderson-Shiro was trying for two-straight season opening victories over the Cougars.

There was a short lightning delay with kickoff pushed back to 7:50 but after that the Owls would start striking.

During the first quarter, quarterback Cole Werner threw a bullet to Ca'Darrius Williams for a 27 yard touchdown pass.

After the extra point Anderson –Shiro would be up seven to zero.

Also toward the end of the first quarter Anderson-Shiro's air attack would continue.

Cole Werner launched deep to Logan Shead on the far side of the field.

Shead would receive a 24-yard touchdown pass.

A little before half-time the Owls would be up 14- O over Rosebud-Lott.

The final score: Anderson-Shiro Owls - 32, Rosebud-Lott 0.

