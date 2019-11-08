Anderson-Shiro falls to Netwon in regular season finale

Anderson-Shiro hosted third ranked Newton in their regular season finale. A win would have given them a share of the District 12 3A-II title, but the Owls fell 32-18.

The Owls took a 12-0 lead in the second quarter on a 75 yard touchdown run by Zaccarius Haynes. But, the Newton answered twice before the end of the half. Deanthony Gatson punched it in for the Eagles and a two point conversion made it 14-12 at the half.

Newton claims the district title.

Anderson-Shiro finished at 3-2 in district play in a three way tie with Corrigan-Camden and Hemphill.