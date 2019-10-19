Anderson-Shiro stays perfect with 40-7 win over New Waverly

The Anderson-Shiro Owls stayed unbeaten on the 2019 season following a 40-7 win over New Waverly Friday night at Anderson ISD Stadium.

New Waverly got on the board first on a short touchdown run by Sabastine Amaro, but that was all the scoring the Bulldogs would get against the Owls.

Anderson-Shiro quarterback Cole Werner when to work and hit Ca'Darrius Williams on an 85 yard touchdown strike to get the Owls on the board.

Then the Werner to Williams connection worked late in the second quarter to set up a 3 yard touchdown run by Zacarrius Haynes to extend Anderson-Shiro's lead to 22-7 at the half.

The Owls would score 40 unanswered points on their way to a 40-7 win.

Anderson-Shiro (7-0, 2-0) will hit the road next week to take on Corrigan-Camden, while New Waverly (4-3, 0-2) will look to rebound next week at home against Newton.