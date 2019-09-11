Anderson-Shiro's Haynes earns 3A Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week in 3A

Anderson-Shiro running back Zacarrius Haynes has been named the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of he Week for Class 3A.

Haynes had 400 yards rushing on 21 carries and scored six touchdowns in the Owls 41-20 win over Leon.

Anderson-Shiro will host Iola on Friday night at 7:30.

Ford Motor Company is proud to announce the winners of the 2019 Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Week trophy for week 2. These six Built Ford Tough gridiron heroes are honored for their performance on the field and their leadership off the field. Each week of the regular high school football season will see a new winner in the sport’s six classifications, all with hopes of ultimately becoming the Built Ford Tough Texas High School Football Player of the Year.

Week 2 Winners:

Class 6A – Danny Walther, Senior, Quarterback, El Paso-Franklin

Class 5A – Chris Carpenter, Senior, Wide Receiver, Jacksonville

Class 4A – Zachary Carrera, Junior, Running Back/Defensive Back, Hidalgo Early College

Class 3A – Zacarrius Haynes, Senior, Running Back/CB, Anderson-Shiro

Class 2A – Sabastion Porter, Senior, Running Back, Garrison

Private schools – Josh Johnson, Senior, Quarterback, Second Baptist