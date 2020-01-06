Andrea Williams Named SEC Legend

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 Women’s Legends Class Monday, naming Texas A&M’s Andrea Williams, a former volleyball and women’s basketball student-athlete, to this year’s class. Williams was a volleyball letterwinner from 1992-95 and joined the basketball program for the 1993-94 season. She currently serves as the Chief Operating Officer at the College Football Playoff.

Williams earned a starting spot as a senior on the volleyball team, and tallied 343 kills, hitting at a .301 clip, while also adding 281 digs. In her one season with women’s basketball, the San Antonio, Texas native played in 19 games, scoring 38 points on the year and grabbing 20 rebounds.

Following her time in College Station, Williams earned a Master’s in sport administration from Ohio University and eventually went on the join the NCAA staff in Indianapolis for two years as the director of women’s basketball championships. She worked with host cities, the selection committee and on various operational matters. Previously, she had been on the staff of the Southern Conference.

Williams was a member of the Big Ten Conference staff for 16 years, including 10 as associate commissioner and director of the football championship game, the first director of that game, as well as the men's and women's basketball tournaments. After serving as the commissioner of the Big Sky Conference for two years, Williams made the move to join the College Football Playoff, having previously served as a member of the CFP's advisory committee and stadium operations team.

Working with the College Football Playoff, Williams is primarily responsible for managing the national championship game and all affiliated events. She also serves as the primary liaison to the six bowl games that participate in the CFP arrangement, while managing the process for selecting sites for the championship games.

The class will be honored at the 2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament, March 4-8 in Greenville, South Carolina. Each legend will be honored during half-time of their teams first game of the tournament, all 14 individuals will also be honored as a group, as well as participate in an autograph session during the tournament. Complimentary posters of the Legends will be available at the session.