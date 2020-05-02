Andy Dalton agrees to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys

As first reported by ESPN's Adam Schefter, former Bengals' quarterback Andy Dalton is signing a one-year deal worth up to $7 million that includes $3 million guaranteed with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dalton played at TCU in college and already owns a home in the Dallas area. The former Horned Frog was the 35th overall pick of the 2011 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals. Dalton has played his entire career in Cincinnati.

The Bengals recently used their top overall pick on LSU's Heisman-winning quarterback, Joe Burrow. Cincinnati has since released Dalton to make him a free agent.

Dallas Cowboys' quarterback Dak Prescott has still not signed a long-term deal with the team. The Cowboys used the franchise tag on Prescott earlier this off-season after failing to agree to a multi-year deal.