Annie Kunz places 13th in World Championships heptathlon

The second day of the multi-events at the IAAF World Championships had mixed results for a pair of Aggie alums. Annie Kunz, completing her fifth heptathlon this season, scored 6,067 points to finish 13th.

Lindon Victor, meanwhile, fell out of medal contention in the decathlon when he didn’t score any points in the discus. He totaled 5,345 points from six of the 10 events.

On Friday, Aggie alum Fred Kerley is favored to win the men’s 400m final. It will start at 2:20 p.m. (CT).

To start the second day of the heptathlon, Kunz scored 834 points in the long jump with a mark of 19-6 ¼ (5.95), which dropped her to seventh place overall. In the javelin she collected 579 points with a throw of 116-0 (35.36), and fell back to 12th place.

Wrapping up with a 2:20.68 in the 800m for 814 points, Kunz finished with 6,067 points, which is the third best score in her career.

Heptathlon gold went to Great Britain’s Katarina Johnson-Thompson (6,981) with defending champion Nafissatou Thiam of Belgium (6,677) claiming silver and bronze going to Austria’s Verena Preiner (6,560).

Three fouls in the decathlon discus, the seventh of 10 events, derailed Victor’s opportunity to contend for a medal position. He opened the second day of the decathlon with a time of 14.82 seconds in the 110m hurdles for 871 points, which kept him in fourth place overall with a tally of 5,345 points.

With no points scored in the discus, Victor dropped to 19th place. Continuing in the competition, he missed three attempts at 14-9 (4.50) in the pole vault.

Germany’s Niklas Kaul earned the decathlon gold with a score of 8,691 points, Estonia’s Maicel Uibo (8,604) secured silver and Canada’s Damian Warner (8,529) claimed bronze. Defending champion Kevin Mayer of France did not finish after an injury prevented him from attempting a height in the pole vault.