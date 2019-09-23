Arrieta, Cooper and Hutton Highlight Tuesday’s “Aggie Soccer Hour”

Texas A&M Soccer's weekly radio talk show, "Aggie Soccer Hour with Coach G" returns Tuesday evening, from 7-8 p.m. at Rudy's BBQ at 504 Harvey Road in College Station.

Fans may join the Aggies at Rudy's BBQ and listen live or tune into the broadcast each week locally on WTAW 1620 and worldwide on 12thMan.com/live and RadioAggieland.com.

Senior Cienna Arrieta, junior Abby Grace Cooper and freshman Shantel Hutton join Tuesday night's show as the Aggies prepare for Thursday's “Turn It Gold” match against Kentucky at Ellis Field. The “Turn It Gold” match is Aggie Soccer’s annual charity event to benefit the fight against pediatric cancer.

Aggie Soccer head coach G Guerrieri is joined by select players and guests throughout the season for the one-hour show hosted by A&M Soccer's play-by-play announcer David Ellis. The show also highlights special features, questions from the audience, and prizes each week for those in attendance during the 2019 season.

This is one of the first radio talk shows in the nation dedicated to women's college soccer and is brought to you by Texas A&M Ventures.