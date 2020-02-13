Astros' Bregman, Altuve apologize for sign-stealing scheme

Houston Astros infielders Alex Bregman and José Altuve have apologized on behalf of the ballclub for its sign-stealing scheme that was investigated and punished by Major League Baseball.

Bregman said at a news conference Thursday that he is “really sorry.” Altuve said there was a full team meeting Wednesday to discuss what happened.

Astros owner Jim Crane and new manager Dusty Baker - who replaced the fired AJ Hinch - also spoke at the news conference at the team’s spring training facility in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Crane raised eyebrows when he said: “Our opinion is that this didn’t impact the game. We had a good team. We won the World Series. And we’ll leave it at that.”

MLB didn’t punish any players for the cheating and Crane said the team wouldn’t, either. However, former Houston outfielder Carlos Beltran was forced out of his new job as manager of the Mets following his role in the sign-stealing process.

Commissioner Rob Manfred disciplined the Astros after he found the team broke rules by using electronics to steal signs during its run to the 2017 World Series championship and again in the 2018 season.

