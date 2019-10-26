Astros beat Nats to get within 2-1

Home-field advantage has meant nothing so far in this World Series.

The Houston Astros are within two games to one after getting a strong performance from their bullpen in a 4-1 victory over the Nationals in Washington. Houston bounced back after dropped the first two games at home by a combined 17-7 margin, including a 12-3 loss in Game 2.

The Astros received two-hit ball from their relievers over the final 4 1/3 innings. Josh James got it going by striking out Ryan Zimmerman with runners on second and third to and the fourth inning, keeping the Astros ahead, 3-1. Will Harris retired all five batters he faced and Roberto Osuna worked a one-hit ninth to get the save.

Houston’s bullpen shut the door after Zack Greinke was reached for one run and seven hits over 4 2/3s.

Michael Brantley delivered a pair of RBI singles and Jose Altuve was 2-for-5 with two runs scored. Robinson Chirinos added a solo homer in the sixth to make it a 4-1 game and chase Nats starter Anibal Sanchez, who allowed 10 hits over 5 1/3 innings.

Victor Robles laced an RBI triple in the fourth for the Nationals, but he also had a pair of outfield miscues that led to the Astros’ first two runs.

It was the first World Series game in Washington since 1933, when the Senators hosted the New York Giants.

The Nationals will send Patrick Corbin to the mound in Game 4 on Saturday against Jose Urquidy , although Houston manager AJ Hinch expects to make heavy use of his bullpen.

