Astros fan marks 105th birthday with baseball-themed party

A Houston Astros fan in Texas has marked her 105th birthday with a baseball-themed party including some gifts courtesy of her favorite team.

The Lufkin Daily News reports Uba Lee "Tuey" Davis celebrated Saturday at Burke United Methodist. Pastor Mike Waters helped arrange for the Astros to send Davis some birthday presents, including an Alex Bregman bobblehead and a baseball signed by Jose Altuve.

Davis was born Aug.10, 1914, in Burke, a town of about 730 people located 100 miles northeast of Houston and her beloved Astros.

Her great-niece and care provider, Sherry Tutt, says Davis loves dark chocolate, Dr Pepper, daily devotions and watching the Astros on television.