Astros introduce new GM

The Houston Astros have introduced James Click as their new general manager.

Click joins a scandal-plagued team that was left scrambling to fill two major roles just before the start of spring training. He takes over for Jeff Luhnow, who was suspended for a season by Major League Baseball before being fired in the wake of Houston's sign-stealing scandal. The Astros last week hired 70-year-old Dusty Baker to take over for AJ Hinch as manager.

Click says he’s “trying to bring a fresh look" to the team and his goal is to “win this year, nothing less." He says he’s confident has the talent in the front office and on the field to be competitive for years to come.

