Texas A&M wide receiver Jhamon Ausbon announced on social media Tuesday that he will be back for the 2020 season.

In 2019 Ausbon led Texas A&M in receptions and receiving yards. Ausbon finished the year with 66 catches for 872 yards and five touchdowns. In his three year career at Texas A&M Ausbon has 147 catches for 1818 yards and eight touchdowns.

Texas A&M is scheduled to open the 2020 season September 5 against Abilene Christian at Kyle Field.