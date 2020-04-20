BCS Sports and Events responds to the cancellation of the Texas State 7-on-7 Championships

As a result of the current COVID-19 pandemic, the Texas State 7-on-7 Championship scheduled to be held at Veterans Park June 25-27, has been cancelled.

While this tournament is a staple in our community and an event we look forward to every year, we respect and understand the decision that was made. Bryan College Station Sports and Events has the utmost respect for the State 7-on-7 organization and we are proud to work alongside them each year to give student-athletes across the state a platform to compete against one another. We look forward to hosting the Texas State 7-on-7 Championship in 2021 and beyond.

In the meantime, our organization is dedicated toward finding a solution for the loss of this year’s event. We will work to mitigate our community’s loss, and provide an opportunity for student-athletes to compete this summer, if local and state ordinances allow.