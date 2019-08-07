BVCHEA Mustangs: 2019 Hometown Heroes

The Mustangs put together another playoff worthy season in 2018. They begin a new era this year with new Head Coach Joshua Ray.

Joshua Ray replaces Gerald Hancock, who went 12-9 and led the Mustangs to the playoffs in both of his seasons as head coach. Ray takes over the six-man team with four returning starters, but they're still a very young team. The Mustangs will need the underclassmen to fill key roles if they want to make another playoff run this year.

"We've got some young players, but from what I've seen from our spring training, a lot of them are stepping up and filling those roles. They're kind of getting used to the team culture that I expect. It's been good. I think they're going to be a good football team," said Ray.

"We have a lot of young freshmen that we'll need to get up to where several of them are going to have to play quite a bit. It's going to be hard for them, but they can do it," remarked Senior Wide Receiver/Linebacker Cody Davis.

Senior Running Back/Defensive End Dominic Lejeune knows there's responsibility on him this year. "Just more of a leadership role this year. I need to pick up the slack from the last few years and just set a good example for the team."

The Mustangs kick off their season against East Texas Christian on August 30th during the Allen Academy Six Man Showcase.