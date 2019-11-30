BVCHEA falls to Victoria Cobras in state title game

The BVCHEA Mustangs fell to Victoria Cobras 46-24 in the TAIAO Division II state title game Saturday afternoon at Baker Field in Bryan.

The Cobras stuck first on the first play from scrimmage, but the Mustangs were able to match each score in the first half. Dominic Lejeune ran the ball in for a touchdown to start the scoring for BVCHEA. Owen Davis had a couple of touchdown passes to Cody Davis, and the Mustangs took a 24-19 lead at the half. Victoria shut out BVCHEA in the second half to win the championship 46-24.

Mustang Head Coach Joshua Ray after the loss: "We were 2-8 coming into the post-season. We shouldn't have even been in this game to begin with. Right about the time of the playoffs we got healthy, and our younger players started growing up. We got hot in the playoffs. We're still a young team. I think the fact that we're in this game says a lot about where we are as an organization. I wish we could have made it happen for the seniors, that's always tough. But we were happy to be in this game. It just wasn't our day."

This was the first time BVCHEA reached the state title game since 2015. The Mustangs will graduate 5 Seniors and have 7 underclassmen that could return.