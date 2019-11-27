BVCHEA getting ready for state championship game against Victoria Cobra

The Brazos Valley Home School football team is getting ready to take on Victoria Cobra Home School in the TAIAO Division II State Championship.

It's the first time BVCHEA is back in the state championship since 2015. The mustangs enter the championship game with a 4-8 record.

Head Coach Joshua Rays says the team did not have the year they wanted due to injuries, but the Mustangs over came adversity and got hot at the right time to get into the playoffs.

"One thing that we've really tried to instill in them this year is don't ever quit no matter how hard it gets. And we had some defeats this year where they could have given up early in the game, and they didn't they were fighting all the way to the third and fourth quarter," said head coach Joshua Ray.

"It means a whole lot because we've never really made it past the first round in our organization since I've been here, so it's really exciting to be in this position," said senior Dominic Lejeune.

"I think just not making mistakes. I think we can win against this team if we don't make mistakes and we just execute- drive it up their throats," said senior Cody Davis.

BVCHEA and Victoria will play at 12 p.m. on Saturday at Allen Academy.