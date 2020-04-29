Baseball Hall of Fame cancels induction ceremony

The National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum has voted unanimously to cancel the induction ceremony due to safety concerns associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Class of 2020 consisting of Derek Jeter, Marvin Miller, Ted Simmons and Larry Walker will be inducted July 25 of next year alongside any new members elected as part of the Hall of Fame Class of 2021. The awards presentation also will recognize the Hall of Fame's 2020 and 2021 winners. This year's honorees include J.G. Taylor Spink Award winner Nick Cafardo, Ford C. Frick Award winner Ken Harrelson, and Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award winner David Montgomery.

Hall of Fame Chairman Jane Forbes Clark says the board took the advice of government officials as well as federal, state and local medical and scientific experts. Hall of Famer Joe Morgan called it a very difficult decision, but with so many unknowns facing the world, he says the board felt strongly it was the right decision.

