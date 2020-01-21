Baseball hosts Aggie Leadoff on February 8

Texas A&M Baseball, in conjunction with the Brazos County A&M Club, hosts the eighth annual Aggie Leadoff on Saturday, February 8, at Olsen Park Pavilion, the "unofficial start of the 2020 campaign."

The 2020 Aggie Leadoff starts at 10 a.m. Ticket-holders receive tours of Blue Bell Park by the Diamond Darlings beginning at 10:15. Ticket-holders are entered in a raffle drawing for prizes, including a chance to throw out the first pitch at the scrimmage. A ticket also includes delicious lunch and access to the Kids Zone for bounce houses and games.

Tickets for the event are $12 for adults and $8 for children 12-and-under when purchased in advance. Tickets may be purchased in advance at www.bcamc.org/annual-events/aggie-lead-off. Tickets purchased day-of are based on availability and will cost $15 for adults and $10 for Children 12-and under.

As part of the Vs. Cancer Foundation, players and coaches will be shaving their heads in support of cancer research. The Vs. Cancer Foundation is a non-profit organization dedicated to saving kids' lives by empowering athletes and communities to fund life-saving childhood cancer efforts. Through the years, Texas A&M Baseball has raised more than $120,000 for Vs. Cancer. Donations will be accepted at the event as well as on the Aggies' Vs. Cancer website.

The Aggies are slated to play an intrasquad scrimmage at 1 p.m. The scrimmage is free and open to the public. Tickets only need to be purchased for those who plan to eat, enjoy the tour and partake in the raffle, and Kids Zone at the Aggie Leadoff.

Free parking will be provided in Lot 100j. In the event of inclement weather, activities will take place on the Blue Bell Park concourse.