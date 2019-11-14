Baseball lands one of the nation’s premier signing classes

Texas A&M added 13 of the top baseball student-athletes in the country for the 2021 season, as it received certification on National Letters of Intent and appropriate paperwork, head coach Rob Childress announced Thursday.

“It’s an incredibly talented class of 2020,” Coach Childress said. “Coach (Justin) Seely has done an amazing job as our recruiting coordinator, putting together another super-talented, super-balanced class. We have four left-handed hitters, one switch and four right-handed hitters that all player premium positions. Two catchers, four infielders and three outfielders. On the pitching side of things, we add two left-handed and two right-handed pitchers. All four of those guys have that ability to come in and make an immediate impact for us.”

Eleven of the 13 players hail from the state of Texas, including OF/LHP Kobe Andrade (Corpus Christi/Veterans Memorial HS), RHP Khristian Curtis (Groves/Port Neches-Groves HS), OF Matthew Etzel (League City/Clear Creek HS), LHP Hunter Hollan (Longview/Spring Hill HS), INF Cade Merka (Argyle/Argyle HS), C Kimble Schuessler (Llano/Llano HS), INF Ryan Targac (Hallettsville/Hallettsville HS), RHP Wyatt Tucker (Douglass/Douglass HS), LHP Thomas Vincent (Houston/Memorial HS), OF/1B Brett Minnich (Grapevine/Colleyville Heritage HS/Blinn College), and C Taylor Smith (Gateway College Prep/Incarnate Word/Grayson County College).

The Aggies also added one player from Nebraska, INF Max Anderson (Omaha/Millard West HS), and one player from Hawaii, INF Kalae Harrison (Kailua/Punahou HS).

“Playing in the Southeastern Conference, the guys have to be incredibly talented whether they are coming straight out of high school or junior college and be able to be productive parts of our program,” Childress said. “So talent is first and foremost. These guys are all impact type guys. Number two, are they going to fit our culture here at Texas A&M? They’re incredibly high character kids that we know are going to be impactful not just on the baseball field but at the University and in our community.”

Max Anderson

INF

6-1, 200, R/R

Omaha, Nebraska (Millard West HS)

Kobe Andrade

OF/LHP

5-11, 165, L/L

Corpus Christi, Texas (Veterans Memorial HS)

Khristian Curtis

RHP

6-4, 185, R/R

Groves, Texas (Port Neches-Groves HS)

Matthew Etzel

OF

6-1, 195, L/R

League City, Texas (Clear Creek HS)

Kalae Harrison

INF

6-0, 175, L/R

Kailua, Hawaii (Punahou School)

Hunter Hollan

LHP

6-4, 180, L/L

Longview, Texas (Spring Hill HS)

Cade Merka

INF

5-11, 180, R/R

Argyle, Texas (Argyle HS)

Brett Minnich

OF/1B

6-5, 195, L/R

Colleyville, Texas (Colleyville Heritage HS/Blinn College)

Kimble Schuessler

C

6-2, 195, R/R

Llano, Texas (Llano HS)

Taylor Smith

C

6-1, 210, R/R

Georgetown, Texas (Gateway College Prep/Incarnate Word/Grayson College)

Ryan Targac

INF

6-1, 190, S/R

Hallettsville, Texas (Hallettsville HS)

Wyatt Tucker

RHP

6-3, 200, R/R

Douglass, Texas (Douglass HS)

Thomas Vincent

LHP

6-2, 200, L/L

Houston, Texas (Memorial HS)

Max Anderson – INF – 6-1, 200, R/R – Omaha, Nebraska (Millard West HS)

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Team High Honorable Mention

· Ranked No. 1 in his position by Perfect Game in the state

· Named to 2019 WWBA Kernels Foundation Champions All-Tournament Team

· Earned 2019 Prep Baseball Report Nebraska Player of the Year honors

· Led Millard West High School to its first NSAA Class A State Championship as a junior in 2019

· Batted .353 (36-for-102), with 10 home runs and 28 RBI in 2019

· Selected Lincoln Star Journal Super State First Team Captain and Class A All-Nebraska as a junior

· 2018 WWBA Underclass World Championship All-Tournament Team

· Hit .370 (34-for-92) with five doubles, three triples, three home runs, 22 runs and 25 RBI as a sophomore in 2018

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Max was the State Player of the Year in Nebraska as a junior. He can really drive the ball with authority. He can move and is extremely competitive on the baseball field.

Kobe Andrade – OF/LHP – 5-11, 165, L/L – Corpus Christi, Texas (Veterans Memorial HS)

· Selected to 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Third Team

· Named to 2019 WWBA South Qualifier All-Tournament Team, PG 16U South Nation Championship All-Tournament Team and PG 16U World Series All-Tournament Teams in 2019

· Selected 2019 16U South National Championship Tournament Most Valuable Player

· Helped win the 2019 PG WWBA 16U South National Championship with Banditos Scout Team 16U

· Tabbed a 2019 Hooks South Texas Preseason Large School Baseball All-Star Team as an outfielder

· Earned Corpus Christi Caller Times 2019 All-South Texas Baseball First Team at outfielder as a junior

· Hit .319 with 30 runs and 22 RBI at Veterans Memorial in 2019

· Selected to WWBA South Qualifier All-Tournament Team and WWBA 15U National Championship All-Tournament Team in 2018

· Earned recognition as 14U PG South Championship Tournament Most Valuable Player, Perfect Game South Championship All-Tournament Team and BCS Nation Championship All-Tournament Team in 2017

· Helped win the 2017 14U PG South Championship with South Texas Banditos

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Kobe has an easy athleticism with a very polished game. He has a quick bat from the left side and a feel for stealing bases. He has a chance to be a table setter for us, creating havoc for the opposing pitchers.

Khristian Curtis – RHP – 6-4, 185, R/R – Groves, Texas (Port Neches-Groves HS)

· High school teammate of current Aggie Austin Bost

· Batted .350 at the 2019 Junior Sunbelt Classic

· Named All-District 21-5A First Team in 2019

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams

· Selected for the 2019 Wilson Premier Classic in Phoenix

· 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams

· Selected All-District 22-5A Second Team in 2018

· 2017 14U National Championship All-Tournament Team, Gladiator Baseball

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Khristian has enough athleticism to play a position or pitch on any given day. He will likely end up on the mound for us. Right now he can get into the low 90s with a ton of upside moving forward.”

Matthew Etzel – OF – 6-1, 195, L/R – League City, Texas (Clear Creek HS)

· Recognized as Texas High School Coaches Association Academic All-State Honorable Mention as a senior in 2019

· Unanimous All-District 24-6A First Team selection as an outfielder in 2018

· Played in eight games before suffering an injury, hitting .300 with five runs and six RBI as a sophomore in 2017

· Also lettered in football as a wide receiver at Clear Creek

· Brother, Landon Etzel, is a three-year letterwinner at the University of Houston

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Matthew has a great combination of speed and strength. He has the ability to change the game in a bunch of different ways. He can drive the ball out of the ballpark and beat out an infield single. There is real electricity in his body.

Kalae Harrison – INF – 6-0, 175, L/R – Kailua, Hawaii (Punahou HS)

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention

· Batted .306 (22-for-72) with two double, six triples, one home run, 17 runs and 13 RBI

· Helped team win the 2019 Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I state tournament

· Earned HHSAA/Wally Yonamine Foundation Division I state tournament All-Tournament Team and Most Outstanding Player recognition

· Selected ILH Division 1 Baseball All-Stars Honorable Mention in 2018 and ‘19

· Named 2018 All-Hawaii Division I second team second baseman

· In 2018, batted .338 with 18 runs and 14 RBI in helping his team reach the state tournament

· 2018 PG Preseason underclassmen All-American Teams Honorable Mention

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Kalae is an advanced hitter that comes from a baseball family. He owns as sweet of a swing as you will see anywhere. He has an advanced baseball IQ. He brings a winning attitude and was MVP of his Hawaii state champion squad as a junior.

Hunter Hollan – LHP – 6-4, 180, L/L – Longview, Texas (Spring Hill HS)

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention

· 2019 WWBA 17U South National Championship All-Tournament Team

· 2019 PG 17U South Invitational All-Tournament Team

· Compiled a 6-4 record with a 1.95 ERA, one save and 126 strikeouts in 82.1 innings pitched as a junior in 2019

· Selected to the Longview News-Journal All-East Texas First Team in 2019

· Named to Texas Sports Writers Association Class 4A Honorable Mention as a junior

· Posted a 6-2 record with a 3.14 ERA and 42 strikeouts in 42.1 innings as a sophomore in 2018

· Selected All-District 16-5A Second Team in 2018

· Named All-East Texas Honorable Mention as a sophomore

· 2016 WWBA Freshman World Championship All-Tournament Team

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Hunter is long and loose and has some athleticism. His arm really works and he’s mid to upper 80s right now. We looking forward to Coach McMillan getting his hands on him.

Cade Merka – INF – 5-11, 180, R/R – Argyle, Texas (Argyle HS)

· Led Argyle to back-to-back Class 4A state titles in 2018 and ‘19

· Selected a Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention

· Helped the Stix 2020 Davenport win the 2019 WWBA South National Championship

· Named to 2019 WWBA 17U National Championship All-Tournament and WWBA 17U South National Championship All-Tournament teams

· Earned spot on 2018 UIL Class 4A State Tournament All-Tournament Team

· Tabbed a 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams Honorable Mention

· Selected to 2018 WWBA 16U National Championship All-Tournament Team

· Batted .273 with 14 RBI and 15 runs, while only recording a .981 fielding percentage at the hot corner (one error in 37 games) as a sophomore in 2018

· Earned spot on 2017 15U Perfect Game World Series All-Tournament Team

· Helped Stix baseball 15 Kennedy win the 2017 PG Super25 15U North Texas Regional.

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Cade is a very heady and very advanced baseball player. His makeup and athleticism are everything you look for in a college baseball player. He brings a winning attitude and toughness as a two-time state champion and a receiver on his high school football team.

Brett Minnich – OF/1B – 6-5, 195, L/R – Colleyville, Texas (Colleyville Heritage HS/Blinn)

· Batted .318 with 11 doubles, 6 triples, 3 home runs, 34 RBI, 31 runs and 5 stolen bases as a freshman at Blinn College in 2019

· Selected to play for the Region XIV South team in the Texas-New Mexico Junior College All-Star game in 2019

· Earned All-Region XIV recognition as a freshman

· 2018 PG Preseason All-American and All-Region Texas Region Honorable Mention

· Picked up all-district honors as a prep senior in 2018

· Earned all-district accolades on the hardwood

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Brett is the best left-handed hitter we evaluated this fall. He can run for a guy his size and he is flexible in what position we can play him at. He will have a chance to hit in the middle of the order from day one.

Kimble Schuessler – C – 6-2, 195, R/R – Llano, Texas (Llano HS)

· Batted .472 with 35 runs, 13 doubles, 3 triples, 18 RBI and 12 stolen bases as a junior in 2019

· Named District 28-4A Co-Most Valuable Player in 2019

· Selected for the 2019 Kansas City Royals Area Code Team

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams 2nd Team

· 2019 WWBA World Championship Round Robin All-Tournament Team

· 2019 National Showcase Top Prospect Team

· Hit .443 with 21 runs, 8 doubles, 2 triples and 18 RBI as a sophomore in 2018

· Named District 19-4A First Team as a catcher in 2018

· 2018 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention

· 2018 PG Underclass All-American Games Top Prospect Team

· 2018 PG Underclass All-American Games Top Prospect List

· 2018 Jr. National Showcase Top Prospect Team

· 2017 South Underclass Showcase Top Prospect List

· 2017 south Underclass Showcase Top Prospect Team

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Kimble can throw with anybody. He is a very good receiver as well. He can shut down the opponent’s running game during warm-ups. He has really progressed offensively into a threat at the plate.

Taylor Smith – C – 6-1, 210, R/R – Georgetown, Texas (Gateway College Prep/UIW/Grayson County College)

· Played at the University of the Incarnate Word in 2019

· Earned Freshman All-America honors from D1Baseball.com, Perfect Game/Rawlings, NCBWA and Collegiate Baseball as a freshman

· Tabbed Southland Conference Freshman of the Year and All-Southland Conference Second Team in 2019

· Led the Southland Conference with 16 home runs as a freshman

· Hit .322 with 67 hits, 49 runs, 13 doubles and 57 RBI in 2019

· Played for the Falmouth Commodores in the Cape Cod Baseball League in the summer 2019

· Named All-Central Texas First Team in 2018

· Selected to play in the 2018 Austin Area Baseball Coaches Association All-Star Game

· Named Texas Sports Writers Association 3A All-State Honorable Mention in 2017 and 2018

· Batted .306 with two doubles, six home runs, 18 runs and 35 RBI as a junior in 2017

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Taylor can hit. He has power. He can throw. He can receive. There is not much Taylor can’t do on a baseball field. Taylor is a Freshman All-American and Southland Freshman of the Year, so he has proven he can play on this level. He has a real presence on the field with a chance to hit in the middle of our order as soon as he steps on campus.

Ryan Targac – INF – 6-1, 190, S/R – Hallettsville, Texas (Hallettsville HS)

· Selected to the Texas Sports Writers Association Texas Class 3A Second Team at shortstop as a junior in 2019

· Tallied an 8-1 record with a 0.32 ERA, 67 strikeouts and 5 shutouts in 43.2 innings as a junior.

· Batted .443 (35-for-79) with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 5 home runs, 31 runs, 22 stolen bases and 42 RBI in 2019

· Selected Victoria Advocate Pitcher of the Year and District 28-3A Co-MVP in 2019

· Tabbed PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams Second Team and PG 17U South Invitational All-Tournament Team in 2019

· Hit .484 with 18 doubles, 3 triples, 3 home runs, 34 RBI, 25 runs and 14 stolen bases and posted an 8-1 record with a 0.37 ERA and 76 strikeouts as a sophomore in 2018

· Tabbed Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Second Team as a shortstop and Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association Class 3 All-State Third Team as a pitcher as a junior

· Named District 27-3A Most Valuable Player and Victoria Advocate All-Area Offensive Player of the Year in 2018

· Hit .455 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 27 RBI, 23 runs and 19 stolen bases as a freshman in 2017

· Named District 27-3A Newcomer of the Year in 2017

· Selected PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention and WWBA 17U National Championship All-Tournament Team in 2018

· Also earned spots on Junior National Showcase and National Underclass South Showcase Top Prospect Teams in 2018

· Named to WWBA 16U National Championship and WWBA 15U National Championship All-Tournament Teams in 2017

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Ryan is a switch-hitting infielder that can drive the baseball. He has been one of the top players in the state for a long time. He’s another multi-sport athlete who provides versatility in what he can do on the diamond.

Wyatt Tucker – RHP – 6-3, 200, R/R – Douglass, Texas (Douglass HS)

· Earned Tyler Morning Telegraph All-East Texas Honorable Mention as a junior in 2019

· Posted a 5-0 record with a 0.52 ERA and 69 strikeouts in 40.1 innings on the mound and hit .333 with 2 doubles, 1 home run, 13 RBI and 22 runs as a junior in 2019

· Selected Diamond Pro 2A Pitcher of the Week on March 20, 2019

· Tabbed PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams Second Team, PG 17U South Invitational All-Tournament Team and PG 17U World Series All-Tournament Team in 2019

· Registered an 8-0 record with a 0.66 ERA and 99 strikeouts in 63.2 innings and hit .276 with 7 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 25 runs and 19 RBI as a sophomore in 2018

· Selected District 22-2A Most Valuable Player as a sophomore

· Named Texas Sportswriters Association Texas Class 2A All-State Honorable Mention in 2018

· Registered PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams Honorable Mention, WWBA 16U National Championship All-Tournament Team and WWBA South Qualifier All-Tournament Team recognition in 2018

· Tallied a 2-0 record with a 3.54 ERA and 17 strikeouts in 12.0 innings and hit .292 with 7 RBI as a freshman in 2017

· 2017 WWBA 15U National Championship All-Tournament Team

· 2016 Freshmen World Championship All-Tournament Team

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Wyatt is always on the attack on the mound. He takes a very aggressive mindset to the bump. He has feel and imagination with his put away stuff.

Thomas Vincent – LHP – 6-2, 200, L/L – Houston, Texas (Memorial HS)

· 2019 PG Preseason Underclassmen All-American Teams High Honorable Mention

· Helped the Canes National 17 win the 2019 17U National Championship

· Tallied a 7-1 record with a 1.53 ERA and 70 strikeouts in 50.1 innings as a junior 2019

· Batted .367 (36-for-98) with 13 runs, 10 doubles, two home runs and 40 RBI as a junior

· Named 2019 District 17-6A Most Valuable Player

· 2018 WWBA 16U National Championship All-Tournament Team

Quote from recruiting coordinator Justin Seely: Thomas possesses advanced pitchability with big-time competitiveness. He can throw any pitch in any count. He’s also a sneaky good athlete.