Baseball resumes in South Korea, with no fans

The new baseball season has begun in South Korea with the crack of the bat and the sound of the ball smacking into the catcher’s mitt echoing around empty stadiums.

Umpires wore protective masks and cheerleaders danced beneath rows of unoccupied seats as professional baseball got back on the field after a weeks-long delay because of the coronavirus pandemic.

There were many faces in the stands in at least one stadium but they were pictures instead of real people because fans aren’t allowed into the venues.

The country’s professional soccer leagues will kick off Friday. They will also play without spectators in the stadiums.