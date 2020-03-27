Baseball ‘til Christmas?

The final pitch of the 2020 baseball season could be thrown closer to Christmas than Halloween. Major League Baseball owners ratified a 17-page agreement with the union on that provides for $170 million in salary advances and guarantees service time to players even if no games are played due to the new coronavirus. The season was to start Thursday and Game 7 of the World Series was on track to be Oct. 28. Union head Tony Clark says big leaguers would play as long as they could to get in as many games as possible.