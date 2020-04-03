Basketball Hall of Fame announcements expected

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are all expected to be officially announced tomorrow as part of the 2020 class of the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. The selections are typically revealed at college basketball’s Final Four. But with sports shut down because of the global coronavirus outbreak, the announcement will be televised from ESPN’s studios in Bristol, Connecticut. There are five additional finalists alongside Bryant, Duncan and Garnett: Tamika Catchings, Rudy Tomjanovich (tahm-JAHN'-oh-vich), Eddie Sutton, Barbara Stevens and Kim Mulkey.