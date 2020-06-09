Basketball Season Ticket Renewals Open For 2020-21 Season

The opportunity to renew season tickets for Texas A&M Men’s and Women’s Basketball is now available from June 9-30 through the 12th Man Foundation.

Men’s basketball season tickets can be purchased for as low as $115. Under the direction of head coach Buzz Williams, the men’s team posted their best finish in conference play since 2015-16 as Coach Williams was voted as the AP SEC Coach of the Year.

Fans can purchase women’s basketball season tickets for as low as $107. The team is coming off of its 15th consecutive 20-win season. The Aggies have also posted 16 years in-a-row with 10 or more victories on their home court.

Season ticket holders can renew their seats by logging into their account at 12thManFoundation.com and completing the renewal application. For assistance, or to speak with a representative about all of their ticketing options, fans are encouraged to call 888-992-4443.