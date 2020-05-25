Basketball's EuroLeague cancels season

The Euroleague basketball season has been canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic and no championship will be awarded.

The league says it considered and rejected various plans for continuing the season, including proposals from many cities to hold remaining games. It instead opted to focus on the 2020-21 season.

The league adds that “for reasons of sporting integrity, all competition system modifications including a reduced number of teams were discarded.”

The Euroleague has 18 teams across 10 European nations. The different lockdown and border restrictions in those countries made it difficult to continue games.

The season was suspended March 12. Turkish club Anadolu Efes Istanbul was leading with a 24-4 regular season record.