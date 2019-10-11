Bastrop Tribe beats Brazos Valley Home School 54-0 in six-man

The Brazos Valley Home School lost their first district game last week and needed to rebound against league leader Bastrop Tribe.

The Mustangs were dealing with some adversity with some starters injured.

During the first quarter Bastrop Tribe got their offense rolling.

Grant Golemon threw to Graham Mills. He ran almost 40 years to hit pay dirt. That would be the first of many scores by the Warriors Friday night.

BVCHEA tried to get some answers on offense but it was muddy and messy after the rain earlier in the day.

Just before halftime the Mustangs try to make a big passing play. Cody Davis threw deep but it was intercepted by Bastrop Tribe’s Samuel Osborn. He found some holes on the far side of the field and also shed a tackle.

He was able to scoot 60 yards for the pick-six.

This one would be called first half due to the mercy rule in six man. Final score Bastrop Tribe 54, BVCHEA 0.

