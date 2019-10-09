Battle of District 10-5A Div. II unbeatens to take place Saturday in Rosenberg

The A&M Consolidated Tigers (5-0, 2-0) will have an extra day to get ready for their Saturday game with Lamar Consolidated (5-0, 2-0) in a battle of state ranked teams. The Tigers enter week 7 unbeaten and ranked 4th, while the Mustangs are also unbeaten and ranked 8th.

Tiger head coach Lee Fedora knows his Tigers still have improvement to make and will need to deal with Lamar Consolidated's speed on both sides of the ball.

"The big thing is that they have a lot of athletes. They can run the ball well and throw it too," said Fedora. "Defensively they have been shutting a lot of people down and keeping low scoring games. They're a good football team and their coach does a good job and you can see they are playing with a lot of energy," concluded Fedora.

A year ago the Tigers won the battle of Consolidated's 34-28. Kickoff is set for 6 Saturday night at Traylor Stadium in Rosenberg