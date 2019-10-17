Battle of unbeatens to decide District 10-5A Div. II leader

Tiger Field will be the backdrop Friday night in College Station for the battle of District 10-5A Div. II unbeatens with No. 4 A&M Consolidated (6-0, 3-0) hosting Katy Paetow (6-0, 3-0).

A&M Consolidated has posted wins over state ranked and district favorite Huntsville (24-14) and state ranked Lamar Consolidated last Saturday (41-7).

Lee Fedora's Tigers jumped all over the Mustangs last week and hope to do the same against a Panther team which will force that run oriented offense to have to play catch-up.

That's going to be a major deal to have victory, because one thing they'll do is milk the clock and they like to run the football a lot. I think it comes with our offense having to put points on the board early and then defensively you've got to get some three and outs where they can't use up a lot of clock," said Fedora.

Katy is much improved. A year ago A&M Consolidated beat Paetow 48 to nothing down at Legacy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 Friday night at Tiger Field.