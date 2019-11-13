Bearkat baseball signs seven for 2021

Head coach Jay Sirianni announced the addition of seven student-athletes to the Sam Houston State baseball program for the 2021 season on Wednesday, the first day of the fall signing period.

“We are very excited to have these seven guys join the program. Each fills a very specific needs for what we are looking for after we brought a very big class the previous year,” Sirianni said about the class. “They all fill what we look like in our recruits. For position players that is the ability to play in the middle of the field and play multiple positions. On the mound we are looking for quality strike throwers who have a second pitch, because pitching really drives the train in this game.”

2019 Fall Signing Class

Easton Loyd • Hallsville, Texas • Hallsville HS • 5-10 • 160 lbs • IF • L/R

2018 First Team all-district … 2018 and 2019 Third team all-state … 2019 district offensive MVP

SIRIANNI ON LOYD

“Easton is a throwback type player. He is a middle infielder that can play just about anywhere on the field. He is a competitive kid who plays at a breakneck speed all the time. Easton played for Nico Moran of Performance Baseball in the summer and he was the straw that stirred the drink on one of the top summer teams in the country. Whether it was in the summer for Performance Baseball, or during the spring at Hallsville High School, every time we saw him play he always found a way to be in the middle of a big situation that helped his team win.”

-Mason Schulz • League City, Texas • Clear Springs HS • 5-10 • 185 • IF • L/R

District MVP … First team all-county … Second team all-state

SIRIANNI ON SCHULZ

“Mason is another high school infielder with a smooth left-handed stroke. Mason can play multiple positions on the infield and is highly competitive on the mound, giving him a chance to help us as a two-way player. The Clear Springs High School standout played for former SHSU player Ronnie Thames’ Marucci Baseball team in the summer. We followed Mason’s team all summer and he always had a knack for making the big play or getting the big hit to help his team win.”

Logan Hewitt • Aledo, Texas • Aledo HS • 5-11 • 160 lbs • RHP/IF • R/R

44.2 IP, 60 K, 1.88 ERA, 1.00 WHIP in 2019 … 2019 Summer pitching stats: 36.2 IP, 27 K 3 BB, 1.33 ERA, 1.03 WHIP … 2019 Summer hitting stats: 29/65 hitting, 12 2B, 2 3B, 1 HR … First team all-district pitcher

SIRIANNI ON HEWITT

“Logan comes to us from Aledo High School and the Arlington A’s summer program. He is a RHP with a good three-pitch mix and very good fastball command. Simply put, Logan can flat out pitch. Logan first caught our attention in one of our camps and as we followed him for a couple more outings in the summer, we saw a guy who can really compete with a big upside. He also has excelled as an infielder and has a chance to help us as a two-way player.”

Alex Havlicek • Oakland, N.J. • Indian Hills HS • Howard College • Virginia Tech • 6-5 • 220 • RHP • R/R

VIRGINIA TECH (2019)

Appeared in four games, all out of the bullpen … Had a 7.20 ERA in 5.0 innings pitched, struck out eight batters, walked five and did not have a record … In two appearances, threw at least 1.0 innings without allowing a run … Tossed a season-high 2.0 innings versus Georgia Tech (April 20) … Retired 2-of-4 first batters faced in relief outings … Inherited five runners, all of which scored … Had three multi-K outings, including four in 1.2 innings versus Clemson (March 30) … Pitched a total of three scoreless innings, including 2.0 consecutive, and once retired a season-best three straight batters … Had one double play turned behind him.

INDIAN HILLS HIGH SCHOOL

2017 East Coast Pro … 2017 Area Code Games … All-League, all-county in HS

SIRIANNI ON HAVLICEK

“Alex is a big, physical right-hander from New Jersey, via Howard College in Big Spring, Texas. His 6-5 frame produces a powerful fastball that can touch the mid-90’s with some quality secondary pitches as well. He attacks hitters with downhill tilt on all of his pitches. Alex has a very competitive nature on the mound and the versatility to either be a starter or a guy who pitches toward the backend of a game. He has a very big future ahead of him and we are excited to see what he will do in a Bearkat jersey.”

Brandon Pruitt • Richmond, Texas • Fort Bend Travis HS • Grayson CC • 5-9 • 165 lbs • IF/OF • R/R

2016 Under Armour underclassmen all-American … 4-year letterman at Travis HS … 3-time all-district choice … 3-time all-Fort Bend … 3-time gold glove … Hit .396 as a senior in HS … Hit .377 as a freshman at Grayson

SIRIANNI ON PRUITT

“Brandon can play multiple positions on the infield and in the outfield. He is originally from Richmond, Texas, but is coming to us by way of Grayson College. Brandon is what we affectionately call a “baseball rat.” He loves the game, is a smart player, and he makes everyone around him better. He is a guy that caught our attention as soon as we walked into the ballpark. His speed, athleticism, and motor are things we value here and he will be a great addition to our program.”

Coltin Atkinson • Porter, Texas • Porter HS • 6-2 • 160 • RHP • R/R

2019 stats: 92.1 IP, 106 K, 53 BB, 1.94 ERA, .212 opponent batting average

SIRANNI ON ATKINSON

“Colton is a pitcher we are really excited about. He really impressed us at one of our camps. The Porter High School standout has a really clean arm stroke and a projectable frame. Colton is a strike pumper with a plus changeup. We are excited to watch him develop and pitch big games for us in the future.”

Dakota Palmer • Guy, Texas • Needville HS • 6-0 • 210 lbs • LHP • L/L

2019 HS stats: 1.88 ERA, 90 K, 23 BB, 63.0 IP … Allowed 17 ER while facing 274 batters with a 1.27 FIP and .198 opponent batting average … District MVP, first team all-district in 2019 … Second team all-district as sophomore in 2018 … First team all-area in 2019 and second team all-area in 2018 … Summer ball with Sliders: 1.59 ERA, 37 K, 8 BB in 30.2 IP … Allowed 7 ER while facing 127 batters with 1.27 FIP and .186 opponent batting average

SIRIANNI ON PALMER

“Dakota is a lefthander that hails from Needville High School. He pitched for the nationally recognized South Texas Sliders in the summer. Dakota has command of three pitches and several times we saw him baffle opponents with his deception and command. He also has a feel for all of his pitches and executes his plan to get hitters out. Dakota is highly competitive and pitched a lot of big games at the regional and national level for the Sliders. His stuff will continue to improve and we expect him to pitch a lot of big innings for the Bearkats in the future.”