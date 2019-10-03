Bearkat volleyball sweep UNO

Catherine Krieger sent home a match-high 13 kills and the Sam Houston State Bearkats swept their way past New Orleans, 3-0 (25-23, 25-21, 25-16) on Thursday night at Bernard G. Johnson Coliseum.

The Kats (7-8, 3-0 SLC) remained unbeaten in the Southland Conference with the win, the first match on their home floor since the opening weekend of the season. UNO (9-8, 2-1 SLC) was off to a 2-0 start of their own to league play, but fell victim to the Kats’ defense that held them to just .126 hitting for the night.

SHSU had three players finish with at least eight kills on the night, led by Krieger’s 13. The freshman needed just 22 swings to reach that mark, hitting .455 for the match as part of a Bearkat offense that hit .279 as a team.

Reigning SLC Offensive Player of the Week Ashley Lewis finished with eight kills and six digs, and Breanne Chausse also scored eight kills on her 21 assists. The Kats also finished with nine blocks in the three-set affair, led by four each from Elise Smith and Kaira Hunnicutt.

Addison Miller led the back line with 14 digs, while Morgan Janda and Madilyn Miles combined for 28 assists on the Kats’ 43 total kills for the match.

The Kats had to play comeback in the opening set after trailing 21-17 late in the frame; however, SHSU got consecutive kills from Krieger and Hunnicutt to spark an 8-2 run that closed out the set.

From there, the Kats took over, hitting .283 in the final two sets while holding UNO to just .089 from the floor.

The Kats will look to run their record to 4-0 in SLC play on Saturday at Johnson Coliseum when they host Southeastern Louisiana at 1:00 p.m.