Bearkats Ranked No. 16 in Athlon Sports Preseason Poll

BRYAN, Texas -- The Sam Houston State football team is one of four Southland Conference teams ranked Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25. The Bearkats are ranked number 16. North Dakota State is number 1 in the poll.
The highest ranked team from the Southland Conference in Central Arkansas at number 11. Nicholls is number 14. Southeastern Louisiana is number 17.
Sam Houston will open conference play against Nicholls on September 19 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Bearkats will host Central Arkansas on November 7 at Bowers Stadium. Sam Houston and Southeastern Louisiana will not meet in the regular season.
The Bearkats will open the 2020 September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium.
Athlon Sports FCS Preseaspn Top 25
1. North Dakota State
2. Northern Iowa
3. Weber State
4. James Madison
5. Montana State
6. South Dakota State
7. Montana
8. Villanova
9. Illinois State
10. Kennesaw State
11. Central Arkansas
12. Sacramento State
13. Austin Peay
14. Nicholls
15. New Hampshire
16. Sam Houston State
17. Southeastern Louisiana
18. Furman
19. Southern Illinois
20. Eastern Washington
21. The Citadel
22. Wofford
23. Albany
24. Jacksonville State
25. Towson