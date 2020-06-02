Bearkats Ranked No. 16 in Athlon Sports Preseason Poll

The Sam Houston State football team is one of four Southland Conference teams ranked Athlon Sports FCS Preseason Top 25. The Bearkats are ranked number 16. North Dakota State is number 1 in the poll.

The highest ranked team from the Southland Conference in Central Arkansas at number 11. Nicholls is number 14. Southeastern Louisiana is number 17.

Sam Houston will open conference play against Nicholls on September 19 in Thibodaux, Louisiana. The Bearkats will host Central Arkansas on November 7 at Bowers Stadium. Sam Houston and Southeastern Louisiana will not meet in the regular season.

The Bearkats will open the 2020 September 5 against Tarleton State at Bowers Stadium.

Athlon Sports FCS Preseaspn Top 25

1. North Dakota State

2. Northern Iowa

3. Weber State

4. James Madison

5. Montana State

6. South Dakota State

7. Montana

8. Villanova

9. Illinois State

10. Kennesaw State

11. Central Arkansas

12. Sacramento State

13. Austin Peay

14. Nicholls

15. New Hampshire

16. Sam Houston State

17. Southeastern Louisiana

18. Furman

19. Southern Illinois

20. Eastern Washington

21. The Citadel

22. Wofford

23. Albany

24. Jacksonville State

25. Towson