Bearkats beat Saint Mary's in season opener

The Sam Houston State baseball team beat Saint Mary's 4-0 in the season opener Friday night at Don Sanders Stadium. It was the first game for Jay Sirianni as Sam Houston State's head coach.

Tyler Davis got the win for the Bearkats. He gave up four hits, one walk and struck out four batters. Cole Wesneski got the save for the Bearkats. Corbin Vines went 3-4 for Sam Houston and drove in a run.

Sam Houston and Saint Mary's will play game two of their three game series Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m. at Don Sanders Stadium.