Bearkats blast McNeese, go to 3-0 in SLC

The Sam Houston State Bearkats rolled to their third straight win of Southland Conference play on Thursday night, blasting the McNeese Cowgirls, 92-59, at Johnson Coliseum.

The Kats (8-4, 3-0 SLC) started off slowly in the game's opening minutes, but then turned it on in a hurry, outscoring the Cowgirls (3-8, 0-2 SLC) by a 37-18 margin in the second quarter to blow the game open and go over the 90-point mark for the fourth time this season.

Amber Leggett led four Bearkats in double-figure scoring with 23 point, connecting on 11 of her 21 shots from the field to go with seven rebounds. Jaylonn Walker turned in one of the better all-around games of her career with 19 points, hitting a trio of shots from long distance while filling out her stat line with seven assists, five rebounds and four steals.

Jenniffer Oramas added 12 points while Courtney Cleveland had 10, chipping in on a balanced offensive attack for SHSU that saw the team hit 50.7 percent from the floor and 7-for-15 from 3-point range. They managed to force 33 turnovers and finished with assists on 24 of 36 made buckets.

McNeese got 13 points from Bree'Ashlee Jones and 10 from Divine Tanks, but could not overcome the Kats' 35 points off of the 33 giveaways.

SHSU will look to run its record to 4-0 in the league for the first time since the 2012-13 season on Saturday when it hosts Nicholls at 3:00 p.m.