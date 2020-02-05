Bearkats complete 2020 Signing Class

It was a busy day for the Sam Houston State Bearkats and head coach K.C. Keeler as they added in a dozen more players, running its total to 18 new additions to the 2020 roster, on National Signing Day on Wednesday.

Fans can get an in-depth look and analysis on the entire class by watching the Sam Houston State National Signing Day special with Keeler joining Matt Pedersen in studio. The show will be available to be aired at 3 p.m. on Wednesday on ESPN3.

Sam Houston had inked five prep stars and welcomed one transfer to campus during December’s early signing day, but Keeler had his staff hard at work in the weeks since and they finished off a recent recruiting push on a high note with 12 more names on Wednesday.

“We feel like we hit our marks,” Keeler said about the class. “We wanted to get quarterbacks, and we got quarterbacks. We wanted to get a running back and a tight end who could play right away, and we got that too. Young linebackers, a young kicker, these were all things we felt like we needed. Overall, I feel really good about the players we got and I feel good that we hit our marks at the right positions.”

In total, the Kats put together a total signing class that included nine offensive players and eight on defense, in addition to one specialist. Of the 13 high school signees, all hail from Texas, as do two of the five transfers. Since Keeler arrived in Huntsville prior to the 2014 season, 86 of the 94 (91.4 percent) high school signees his staff have inked have been from Texas high schools.

The focus on the defensive side of the ball was on the middle level as the Kats brought in five total linebackers, including Tulane transfer Quentin Brown, and three prepsters from the high school ranks who joined Sweeny’s Trey Fields, a December signee.

That was in addition to defensive back Jordan Polart and defensive linemen Briceon Hayes and Richard Outland, all who inked with the Kats in December.

On the offensive side the Kats snagged a pair of dual-threat signal callers on Wednesday, Brett Virgil from the California junior college ranks, and Trapper Pannell from Kerrville Tivy High School. The Kats also brought in three offensive linemen in Daniel Melendez (Cisco College), Will Jones (Atascocita HS) and D’Ary Patton (St. Joseph HS).

The Bearkats are coming off a 7-5 season in 2019, the program’s 10th consecutive winning season. They will kick off the 2020 season on September 5 in Huntsville against Tarleton State. Season ticket renewals open on February 10.

2020 SAM HOUSTON STATE SIGNING CLASS

TRANSFERS (5)

Quentin Brown • 6-1 • 215 • LB • Conroe, Texas • Conroe HS • Tulane

Ramon Jefferson • 5-10 • 205 • RB • Bronx, N.Y. • Truman HS • Garden City CC • Maine

Daniel Melendez • 6-2 • 295 • OL • Mercedes, Texas • Mercedes HS • Cisco College

Isaac Schley • 6-5 • 250 • TE • Littleton, Colo. • Chatfield HS • Georgetown

Brett Virgil • 6-0 • 190 • QB • Menifee, Calif. • Heritage HS • Mt. San Jacinto College

HIGH SCHOOL SIGNEES (13)

Trey Fields • 6-0 • 210 • LB • Danciger, Texas • Sweeny HS

Rowdy Godwin • 6-6 • 240 • TE • Athens, Texas • Athens HS

Briceon Hayes • 6-3 • 220 • DE • Huntsville, Texas • Huntsville HS

Will Jones • 6-2 • 280 • OL • Humble, Texas • Atascocita HS

Ysidro Mascorro • 5-11 • 210 • LB • Refugio, Texas • Refugio HS

Phillip McDaniel • 5-10 • 165 • WR • Lufkin, Texas • New Caney HS

Goodness Nwawuihe • 6-0 • 210 • LB • Lagos, Nigeria • North Garland HS (TX)

Trapper Pannell • 6-2 • 195 • QB • Kerrville, Texas • Tivy HS

D’ary Patton • 6-4 • 290 • OL • Victoria, Texas • St. Joseph HS

Jaylen Phillips • 6-2 • 210 • LB • Katy, Texas • Katy HS

Jordan Polart • 5-9 • 165 • DB • Houston, Texas • North Shore HS

Richard Outland • 6-3 • 235 • DE • Houston, Texas • Alief Taylor HS

Carson Roberts • 6-1 • 170 • K/P • Odessa, Texas • Permian HS