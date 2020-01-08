Bearkats rally in 2nd half to beat Southeastern 67-62

In the face of adversity, the Bearkats answered the bell Wednesday.

Fresh off a loss that snapped a six-game winning streak, Sam Houston State clawed its way back from a double-digit deficit to come away with 67-62 victory over Southeastern Louisiana at Johnson Coliseum. The Bearkats improved to 4-1 in Southland Conference action and 11-5 overall, while the Lions fell to 1-3 in league play and 4-11 on the season.

Senior Kai Mitchell led SHSU with 19 points, and senior Chad Bowie and sophomores Zach Nutall and Xavier Bryant each scored 8. Junior Bubba Furlong provided a spark off the bench with seven points in the second half.

After trailing by as many as 15 in the opening period, the Kats went on a 16-4 run to begin the second half. Baskets by Bowie, Nutall, Furlong, junior Demarkus Lampley, Bryant and Mitchell cut Southeastern Louisiana's lead to 42-41 with 13 minutes to go in the game.

Nutall threw down a one-handed dunk to give the Bearkats their first lead at 50-49 with under eight minutes to go in the contest. The game went back and forth from there, but Sam Houston State closed it on a 14-6 run in the final five minutes to seal the victory.

The Bearkats dug themselves in an early hole by hitting just 25 percent of their shot attempts from behind the arc (3 for 12) in the opening period. SHSU didn't score a basket from the 6:44 mark until 3:08 was left in the half which resulted in a 13-0 run by the Lions when it was 22-21.

Meanwhile, Southeastern Louisiana was the opposite. The Lions hit 8 of 13 3-pointers (62 percent) in the first half to take a 38-25 at the break.

Southeastern Louisiana, which came into the game shooting just 28.3 percent from long range, led by as many as 15 at 38-23 with 1:32 to go before the break.

SHSU hits the road to face Central Arkansas Saturday at 3:30 p.m.