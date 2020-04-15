Bearkats sign 4 JUCO recruits

The Sam Houston State men’s basketball team turned its attention to the future by signing four junior college transfers, head coach Jason Hooten announced Wednesday.

Joining the Bearkats for the 2020-21 season are:

• Manny Crump | F | 6-8 | Miami | Coffeyville CC

• Tristan Ikpe | F | 6-6 | Deer Park | Deer Park HS/Blinn College

• Donte Powers | G | 6-2 | Starkville, Miss. | Starkville HS/East Mississippi CC

• Dylan Robertson | F | 6-10 | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Paul Bryant HS/Shelton State CC

Crump averaged 9.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game as a sophomore for head coach Jay Herkelman at Coffeyville Community College last season. He scored 14 points and pulled down 10 rebounds to help the Ravens win the 2020 Region VI Div I Men's Basketball Championship and earn a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament.

“Manny had two great years at Coffeyville Community College for Hall of Fame coach Jay Herkelman,” Hooten said. “He’s a 6-8 forward that can play inside and out. Reminds me a lot of Marcus James and Chris Galbreath, who both had great careers for us. Manny plays with a high motor and really pursues the ball off the backboard. He has a lot of offensive talent that will only get better in our program.”

Tristan Ikpe | F | 6-6 | Deer Park | Deer Park HS/Blinn College

Ikpe was named to the Region XIV Conference first team after leading Blinn College in scoring and rebounding with 17.3 points and 10.4 boards per game as a sophomore this past season under head coach Scott Schumacher. He ranked second in the nation with 344 total rebounds to break Blinn's single-season rebound record.

Ikpe also broke Blinn's career rebound record with 877 boards in two seasons. He led Blinn with 22 double-doubles and scored a season-high 37 points against Angelina College on Feb. 26.

“Tristan has continued to improve every year,” Hooten said. “We felt like Tristan’s ability to rebound the ball at a high level was something our team was drastically missing this past season. His work ethic, toughness and consistency will be welcomed with open arms. Tristan’s high school coaches, Darren Chandler and Ryan Bright, are also former Bearkats.”

Donte Powers | G | 6-2 | Starkville, Miss. | Starkville HS/East Mississippi CC

Powers averaged 9.1 points, 2.2 assists, 2.0 rebounds and recorded 58 steals in two seasons at East Mississippi Community College for head coach Billy Begley. The Lions went 35-17 overall and 19-5 in MACJC North Division regular-season play and claimed the school's first state championship in men's basketball since the 1930s during his time on the team.

As a sophomore this past season, Powers earned 2019-20 All-MACJC/North Division second-team honors as the Lions' second-leading scorer at 13.2 points per game in addition to averaging a team-high 3.2 assists along with 2.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals per contest. Powers led the team with 39 made 3-pointers and was almost automatic at the free throw line, shooting a team-high 86 percent.

“We are excited to have Donte join the Bearkat family,” Hooten said. “Donte will bring some experience to our youthful backcourt, as well as the ability to make plays for his teammates. Donte can really shoot the ball and has the ability to play at a couple different speeds.”

Dylan Robertson | F | 6-10 | Tuscaloosa, Ala. | Paul Bryant HS/Shelton State CC

Robertson averaged 10 points and 10 rebounds a game in guiding Shelton State to the Alabama Community College Conference championship under head coach Joe Eatmon. He led the conference in field goal percentage at 74.1, pulled down 210 rebounds and scored 300 points on his way to earning a spot on the NCJAA Region 22 All-State Tournament team.

“We are really excited about Dylan and what he will bring to our program,” Hooten said. “He has a great work ethic and willingness to do whatever his team needs to win. His length and athleticism, not to mention the ability to run and play over the rim are exactly what we have needed.”