Bellville got a pair of first half touchdown runs from Kyle Peschel as they beat Caldwell 27-7 Friday night at Hornet Stadium.

Caldwell (2-6, 0-3) will look to try to pick up their first district win next week at Brookshire Royal. Bellville (5-3, 2-1) will be back on the road as they take on the La Grange Leopards.