Belousova, Clairmont Earn All-SEC Honors

Anna Belousova and Alyssa Clairmont of the Texas A&M women's swimming & diving team earned all-conference accolades, as announced by the league office Tuesday afternoon. Belousova was named to the All-SEC Second Team, while Clairmont garnered SEC All-Freshman Team honors.

To be named to the All-SEC Teams, the First Team is all of the top finishers in each event at the SEC Championships, and the Second Team consists of the second- and third-place finishers in each event. The All-Freshman Teams is any redshirt or true freshman who finished either in the top eight or is the highest scoring freshman of each event at the SEC Championships, excluding relay events.

Belousova brought home a bronze medal in the 100 breast at SEC Championships. She clocked in with a time of 59.60, but her final SEC Championships was cut short due to injury as she was unable to compete in another event. Belousova was a two-time SEC individual champion and a three-time First-Team All-American through her three years in the pool at A&M.

Clairmont impressed at her first SEC Championships as she was A&M's top finisher on the platform and the 1-meter springboard, finishing fourth and fifth, respectively. She also added a top-eight finish in the 3-meter. Clairmont capped off a strong freshman campaign as she qualified for NCAA Championships in the platform.