Betts makes lasting impression during 46 year public education career

It's going to be a different kind of busy for Sue Betts after she retires on June 30th wrapping up a 46 year public education career. The longtime coach and district administrator said she was in College Station back in 1975 looking to apply for a job and by chance bumped into then superintendent Dr. Dick Burnett and the rest as they say is history.

"I went in to get my application over there on Anderson Street and he (Dr. Burnett) asked me what I was doing?" said Betts.

"I was getting an application to apply and he said come on in and talk to me, so I went in and sat down and he hired me then, and I have been here ever since. So I can thank Dr Burnett for that!" added Betts.

The hire would last 45 years and would see Sue Betts walk many a hallway in the district.

"I taught World geography and I taught science. I was the head volleyball coach and I was an assistant coach under Art Bright with basketball and track. I did that for two years and then I went and started teaching science and health and did that for a few years. Then art Bright retired and I was moved up to head basketball and head track coach and then went to PE and taught PE for a while. So I wore a lot of hats in this district," continued Betts.

She served as the girls head basketball coach for 24 years. In 1986 the Lady Tigers advanced to the State Tournament after a victory over Huntsville in the regional tournament in Conroe.

While the Lady Tigers lost in overtime in the state championship game to Levelland, Nelda Roy, Gwen Thomas, and Susan Tatum would eventually join Betts' staff and cherish the impact their coach made on their lives.

"When you work with her and you be around her and you start picking up her work habits you don't even think about retiring. The hard work ethic is something like you know what she wants. You know her expectations so you get it done or you're going to get the wrath of the little woman who's going to go, 'Yaaa!!' (laughing)," said A&M Consolidated teacher Nelda Gilbert and former player and assistant coach.

"Even when I find myself when I am working out in the weight room and I am so tired I can hear that voice like come on! Get one more or whatever. That's like over 30 years ago and I can still hear her voice like when I'm working out," added A&M Consolidated principal Gwen Elder and former player and assistant coach.

Betts said since her retirement was announced she has been overwhelmed by the text, emails and phone calls she has received from former players and assistants. As for what's next?

"Well I've got 10 grand kids and two of them are football players at Belton so I plan on spending Thursday and Friday nights following wherever they are," wrapped up Betts.

Both Elder and Gilbert know she'll be inspiring with her grand kids, all be it in probably with a sweeter tone than she coached them with.

