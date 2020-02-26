Bishop named 2020 Indoor Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Texas A&M’s Jon Bishop has been named the 2020 SEC Indoor Track and Field Scholar-Athlete of the Year, the conference announced Wednesday morning.

“This is the finest conference in country, not just athletically but academically,” head coach Pat Henry said. “For Jon to be recognized as the Scholar-Athlete of the Year for our sport is just a great accomplishment. It’s very well deserved.”

Bishop holds a 3.936 grade point average and is pursuing a degree in applied mathematical sciences with a computational emphasis. He has previously been named to the SEC Academic Honor Roll and was honored with the Classroom Excellence Award for outstanding work in advanced calculus. A native of College Station, Bishop ranks seventh in the SEC in the 3000m (8:06.53), eighth in the mile (4:05.89) and ninth in the 5000m (14:21.69).

Georgia’s Jessica Drop and Alabam’s Daija Lampkin were named SEC Women’s Indoor Track and Field Co-Scholar Athlete of the Year.

The SEC Indoor Track and Field Championships will take place Friday and Saturday in College Station, Texas.