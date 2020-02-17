Bjork Selects Brown as Deputy AD for Student-Athlete Experience

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork has named Kristen Brown as Deputy Athletics Director for Student-Athlete Experience.

As the highest ranking female and senior women’s administrator, Brown will provide executive leadership for the department on all matters related to student-athlete engagement including academics, life skills and career development. Additionally, she will serve as a sports supervisor for women’s basketball, soccer, volleyball, men’s tennis and women’s tennis, working closely with coaches and staff to improve the student-athlete experience while establishing a culture that perpetuates success both nationally and within the Southeastern Conference. In her role, Brown will lead the department’s Diversity & Inclusion efforts and will be the department’s liaison with the Texas A&M Title IX office. Brown has served as Associate Athletic Director-Administration at the University of Maryland since 2014.

Bjork noted, “We are thrilled to welcome Kristen to Texas A&M University and our Athletics Department. As I shape a new structure for our leadership team, it was very important that this role have a more visible presence around the program and a larger platform representing Athletics. Therefore, we elevated the position to Deputy Athletics Director and searched the entire country for the best leader.”

At Maryland, programs under Brown’s direct supervision produced two National Championships, six Big Ten Regular Season Championships, three Big Ten Tournament Championships, and advanced to seven Final Fours. Prior to her tenure at Maryland, Brown served as a conference administrator for the American Athletic Conference, the Big East, and the Big Ten Conference.

“Texas A&M has such a strong tradition and rich history,” Brown said. “Immediately, I felt how special this place is, meeting leadership that is fully committed to enhancing the student-athlete experience. I’m grateful to Ross Bjork for this incredible opportunity to join Texas A&M Athletics, and to be part of one of the top academic institutions in the country. My time in Maryland was very special, and my thanks goes to the coaches, staff, student-athletes and athletics director Damon Evans for a rewarding experience that lasted over five years.”

In addition to her administrative duties at Maryland, Brown served as the department’s Diversity & Inclusion Officer and was a member of the university’s Diversity & Inclusion Cabinet. Within the department, she played a key role in the development of a professional development program for department’s staff, served on the Big Ten sports management committee, and chaired numerous committees related to head coach hiring searches. Externally, Brown led the department’s Championships and Community Engagement units, which included the Share the Shell program, the winner of the 2017 NACDA Community Service Award presented by the Fiesta Bowl.

With regard to Brown’s leadership and involvement outside the university, AD Ross Bjork added, “With Kristen’s experience at several collegiate athletic conferences and her sport oversight experience at Maryland, she brings a national perspective about college athletics and she will also help our entire athletic program flourish at the highest level. We believe Texas A&M should be a leader nationally and in the SEC and Kristen is just the right person to help propel our collective vision.”

A graduate of Northern Illinois University, Brown was a two-time letter winner in women’s basketball. The Rockford, Ill, native also holds a master’s degree in sports administration from Ohio University. She will begin her new position with Texas A&M later this spring.

