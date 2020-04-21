Bjork: Texas A&M does not anticipate cutting any sports

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit a financial toll on just about everyone. University athletic programs have started to feel that economic hardship as several institutions have begun to release and furlough staff. Several others, including the University of Cincinnati, have even cut entire athletic teams from their budget.

A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork assures they will not make drastic changes yet. Bjork says future scenarios like playing sports without fans in the stands would have a huge impact, but it's still too early to map out what that would look like.

Bjork also says Texas A&M has time on their side because their budget cycle ends August 31st, while most Universities' budgets are up in June.

"We have a couple of more months to really crystallize some of our planning and operations. We have not put that on the table. We don't anticipate putting that on the table." Bjork stated. "You're going to have a regardless budget. Regardless, we're going to have to tighten our belt. We're going to have less revenue then what we had last year. That's just given the economics of our environment right now. But we don't anticipate that we'd have to do anything with our sports or how many opportunities that we offer. We're fortunate from that perspective," added Bjork.

Bjork also says they have not approached any staff yet about pay cuts.