Bjork confident student-athletes can return safely to campus training facilities

SEC presidents and chancellors are scheduled to discuss and vote next Friday on opening up on-campus training facilities.

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork said Friday morning if public gyms are able to open across the state on Monday, he feels Texas A&M can operate their training facilities in a safe and healthy manner too.

"The thing about the news yesterday, we meet twice a week as athletic directors, the presidents meet on a weekly basis. This is one of those agenda items we know that we have to decide on what's going to happen after May 31st, but to say that it is only discussing this one element is really not accurate at this point," said Bjork.

"It's really a global conversation about how do we return safely. How do we open safely? Is it voluntary workouts. Is it accountable? It is a lot of conversations going on and so it's fluid. It's ongoing it's fluid, and I wouldn't just pinpoint May 22nd as a solid date because it is just a constant dialogue to make the right decisions," concluded the first year A&M Athletic Director.

Hopefully it is safe to bring student athletes back to campus on June 1st and the first positive step in over two months is taken.

