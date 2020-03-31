Bjork explains NCAA's new spring sports athlete eligibility ruling

The NCAA's Division I Council voted on Monday to allow schools to provide spring-sport student-athletes an additional season of competition and extend their period of eligibility.

They also adjusted financial aid rules to allow teams to carry more members on scholarship to account for incoming recruits and student-athletes who will decide to return to complete their last year of eligibility.

Tuesday afternoon, Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork talked about the conversation he had with his spring sport coaches Tuesday morning.

"We talked with our spring sport coaches to give us their thoughts, their plan on what they would like to do that way we can review all that work in concert with them," said Bjork.

Bjork added that the NCAA relaxing the rules on the Student Assistance Fund will help schools as they look to honor a senior spring sports athlete's desire to complete their eligibility.

For track and field athletes that elect to come back, their seasons will look different next year. The Indoor season was canceled this year right before the NCAA championships, and the outdoor season never got started. Bjork says everyone basically got one season of eligibility back.

"Essentially it's a red-shirt year, if the coach and athlete choose to take that. That's how it would apply, so anybody that competed in the indoor season in track and field, that year is going to count towards that eligibility. They obviously didn't compete in the outdoor season, so they can save this year as a red-shirt year," added Bjork.

While some track athletes may be eligible for just the outdoor season next year, their scholarship value will still be effective for the entire academic year.

