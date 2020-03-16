Bjork says A&M Athletics staying fluid while dealing with corona virus scare

Texas A&M Director of Athletics Ross Bjork addressed the media on Friday and Monday KBTX Sports reached back out to him to see if there were any updates with things changing hourly.

While the Big 12, Pac 12, and Southland Conferences have canceled everything athletically for the rest of the spring semester. The SEC set a deadline of April 15th that Bjork said could change, and explained Monday afternoon how that will be determined.

"We're having daily conference calls among athletic directors. Everyday at 11 o'clock I've got a conference call with my colleagues and commissioner Greg Sankey. Today we talked about that date considering what is happening around the country," said Bjork.

"Tomorrow we'll have another discussion about it. Ultimately who makes that call within our conference is the presidents. The presidents and chancellors would take a motion on the recommendation from the athletic directors. They would have the ultimate approval and voting authority so I think you will see some things continue to shift over the day tomorrow as we have our meeting at 11 and the presidents and chancellors have a conference call tomorrow afternoon. It's shifting. It's moving. It's fluid. I think we'll have more news on what the rest of the semester looks like here in the coming days," concluded Bjork.